30.11.2023 | 11:12
Comviva revealed as Market Leader for digital wallet platforms by Juniper Research

  • Ranked highest among the top 15 leading digital wallet platform providers in terms of Capacity & Capability
  • mobiquity® Pay enables over 7.5 Bn digital transactions for 150 Mn customers amounting to $250 Bn in value annually

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, announced today that its mobiquity® Pay solution has been positioned as market leader in the latest Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard for Digital Wallets. Comviva has been ranked highest in terms of Capacity & Capability and among the top three established leaders across the globe. This acknowledgment emphasizes Comviva's unwavering commitment to diverse consumer-oriented digital payment solutions.

Comviva Logo

Comviva has also been awarded Gold in the 'Best Digital Wallet Platform' category at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2023 for Fintech and Payments.

The Digital Wallets report offers an independent analysis of the current landscape in the electronic wallets market, providing insights into the opportunities and challenges within it. The report assessed 15 digital wallet platform providers based on a range of criteria, encompassing product excellence, market positioning, capacity, and capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP & COO, FinTech Solutions at Comviva, said, "We are immensely proud to be recognized as an established leader for our mobiquity® Pay platform. This recognition underlines our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and our relentless pursuit of delivering cutting-edge solutions within the digital payments industry. Our journey to redefine digital payments and empower businesses and consumers globally continues with great enthusiasm."

Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research at Juniper Research, said, "Comviva has been positioned as an established leader as it has both the breadth of capability to offer a comprehensive digital wallet platform, and the quality of solution to achieve customer objectives. Its support for different payment types, its broad portfolio of deployments to date and its innovation within the space were particularly highly praised."

Comviva's Mobiquity® Pay stands as a feature-laden, scalable digital wallet platform. It serves consumers, merchants, businesses, banks, fostering Telcos and Fintechs to utilize its capabilities. The platform provides an array of functionalities, ranging from digital onboarding to bill payments and merchant transactions. It is an extensive solution streamlining diverse payment instruments within a unified platform, ensuring accessibility to a wide user demographic from underbanked individuals to millennials and Gen Z.

Contact

Sundeep Mehta,
+91 9910030732,
sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/4138120/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-revealed-as-market-leader-for-digital-wallet-platforms-by-juniper-research-302001861.html

