Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
30.11.2023 | 12:54
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 30

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 30 November 2023

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 29 November 2023, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 721.67p

Including income: 725.30p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


