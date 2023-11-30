Longwood Healthcare Leaders San Francisco CEO to Convene Life Science Thought Leaders Prior to JPM

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Longwood Fund, an early-stage life science venture firm, will convene top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of off-the-record discussions, January 6-7, 2024, the weekend immediately prior to the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference. Co-hosted by Stanford School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor and former Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the meeting is held at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market Street, in downtown San Francisco.

LHL

The industry-leading conference focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in the life sciences, including biopharma CEOs, heads of research and development, therapeutic area heads, leading academics, and life science investors will discuss a wide range of the most important issues facing health care today.

Speakers include Peter Marks (Director, CBER, FDA), Lloyd Minor (Dean, Stanford Medicine), Anne Wojcicki (CEO, 23andMe), Mathai Mammen (CEO, FogPharma), Marianne De Backer (CEO, Vir), Frank Nestle (CSO, Sanofi), Jane Grogan (Head, Research, Biogen), Gilmore O'Neill (CEO, Editas), David Loew (CEO, Ipsen), Arpa Garay (CCO, Moderna), Steve Hahn (former Commissioner, FDA), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Ryan Richardson (Chief Strategy Officer, BioNTech), Aida Habtezion (Head, WW Medical & Safety, Pfizer), Matthias Muellenbeck (Head, Global BD & Alliance Management, Merck KGaA), Johan Luthman (EVP, R&D, Lundbeck), Julie Gerberding (CEO, FNIH; former Director, CDC), Jim Reddoch (CSO, Royalty Pharma), among others.

Discussion topics include: big biopharma pipeline sourcing, rare disease innovation, the future of genetic therapies, R&D collaboration, clinical trial design, platform to product play, policy impact on innovation, ensuring health equity and access, evolving partnering strategy, innovative commercial models, managing the runway, among others.

Multiple networking opportunities are built into the agenda of the two-day meeting, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on Saturday, January 6.

To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/sfceo

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while generating significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood have co-founded 25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical assets, all focused on helping patients. Companies founded by Longwood, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Acceleron, Momenta, Alnylam, Vertex, Sirtris, Vor, TScan, Pyxis, Immunitas, Be Bio, Tome, Photys, Carbon, DEM Bio, and Solu. For more information, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

As part of the Longwood Healthcare Leaders series, Longwood hosts semiannual off-the-record industry meetings with thought leaders and decision-makers in government, pharma, biotech, and academia at institutions including Harvard and MIT to discuss areas of collaboration and access to innovation in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Contact Information

Arielle Jackson

Director, Investor Relations

arielle@longwoodfund.com

617-351-2590

SOURCE: Longwood Healthcare Leaders

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811316/longwood-healthcare-leaders-san-francisco-ceo-to-convene-life-science-thought-leaders-prior-to-jpm