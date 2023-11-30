Fullmoon Features: Bad CGI Gator Movie Sets a Streaming Record

Bad CGI Gator Sets a Streaming Movie Record for Full Moon Features on Amazon Prime

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Bad CGI Gator has set a streaming movie record for Full Moon Features on Amazon Prime.

Millions of people have been anticipating the release of Bad CGI Gator, which was arguably one of the most intriguing and fun concepts of 2023. It officially released on streaming platforms on Friday, Nov. 24, on Amazon Prime. Charles Band, CEO and founder of Full Moon Features and producer of Bad CGI Gator, says, "We've had our best day of TVOD sales/rentals ever on Amazon for Bad CGI Gator! I've long been against the overuse of CGI in genre films and, in many ways, this movie is a fun, tongue-in-cheek antidote to that. When done right, CGI is a great tool to accent special effects. When done wrong … well, we get Bad CGI Gator."

Sharknado, Slither, Eight Legged Freaks, Piranha; streaming services are saturated with ridiculous flicks, featuring extra-large monsters wreaking havoc à la bad CGI. Now, Bad CGI Gator writer Zalman Band, director Danny Draven, producer Charles Band, and Full Moon Features are taking this pop culture phenomenon and poking fun. Six college grads on Spring Break get a cabin in the swamplands of Georgia. Once there, they decide to throw their school laptops in a backyard lake in an act of youthful defiance, which unknowingly turns a lurking alligator into the dreaded and insatiable Bad CGI Gator.

Rotten Tomatoes Review: "Sometimes you just need some good entertaining fluff, and Bad CGI Gator is just that."

