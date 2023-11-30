Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 16:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UBTECH: UBPet Announces Launch of C20

The Smart Cat Litter Box with Spacious Open Entrance

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / UBPet proudly launches the C20 Smart Cat Litter Box, setting new standards in pet care innovation. This automatic self-cleaning litter box is a game-changer, providing top-notch feline care with its cutting-edge waste removal system and advanced odor control.

Designed with intelligence and safety in mind, the C20 offers an elegant solution for every cat owner's challenges. Its thoughtful and sleek design effortlessly blends into any home while creating a clean, odor-free environment for both cats and owners.

Unlike conventional litter boxes, the C20 boasts a spacious entrance and a generous capacity, catering to cats' natural desire for freedom of movement. Its low entry height makes it ideal for older cats, short-legged breeds, and kittens alike.

Safety is paramount, and the C20's integrated design ensures absolute pet safety. The waste container and roller move together during cleaning, eliminating any risk of entrapment or injury to your furry friend.

This litter box features a Double-Layer Anti-Stick Protection system, using silicone and highly durable fabric to prevent sticking and ensure long-lasting durability. It also incorporates a dual odor control mechanism, employing aromatic deodorizing blocks to break down odors and neutralize ammonia-based compounds.

"At UBPet, we prioritize pets' well-being above all. The C20 Smart Cat Litter Box is our commitment to creating a safe haven for cats, ensuring their safety and comfort at all times," said Bo Zhang, the Manager of UBPet.

The C20 revolutionizes litter box maintenance with its one-touch automatic cleaning feature and easy litter disposal. It allows the use of standard plastic garbage bags for waste disposal, making cleanup effortless.

Furthermore, this smart litter box offers remote control via an app, facilitating automatic and scheduled cleaning, custom settings, and health monitoring for multi-cat households.

The C20 Smart Cat Litter Box is the epitome of intelligent pet care, combining safety, comfort, and smart design. Its modern aesthetic complements any home, providing convenience and style while offering a superior experience for both cats and owners.

Join us and embrace the future of feline care with exclusive deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ubpet-c20-smart-spacious-cat-litter-box/x/35652123#/

Contact Information

Bo Zhang
Manager
mbu.ubpet@ubtrobot.com
0755-83474428

SOURCE: UBPet

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811310/ubpet-announces-launch-of-c20

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.