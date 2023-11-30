Newswire's Artificial Intelligence Tool, AImee, Helps Companies Optimize Press Release Campaigns

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire continues to find ways to innovate its offerings and grow with the market.









An example of its commitment to innovation is the launch of AImee, its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence Writing Assistant and Recommendation Engine.

This tool is designed to help companies of all sizes and industries create and optimize newsworthy press release campaigns.

"We combined our data sets with AImee's artificial intelligence to give our users a robust tool that helps them create and share press releases effectively and with confidence," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

AImee is built on insights from the award-winning company's extensive content archives that span 29 industries and engagement analytics. This combination is designed to give customers the ability to compare their work with outputs from industry peers and past press releases.

Newswire customers have complimentary access to AImee. Here's how this innovative tool can help:

Answer a short questionnaire and AImee will use the responses to write a press release.

Submit the text of a press release and AImee will optimize the content.

To learn more about AImee, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

