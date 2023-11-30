Co-Founder and former CEO Ferréreturns to Sinequa in a shared leadership role to develop a generative AI Assistant ecosystem

Enterprise Search leader Sinequa today announced that Jean Ferré has succeeded Ulf Zetterberg as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the organization. The appointment enhances the company's commitment to helping enterprise organizations reliably use generative AI to transform the way people work.

Ferré co-founded Sinequa with Alexandre Bilger and served as CEO and President from 2005-2010. With nearly two decades of global business management, strategy and product marketing experience in the space of cloud and data platforms, he now returns to work alongside Bilger. Ferré, who will also be acting CMO, will focus on worldwide business operations, global marketing activities, and partnerships, while Bilger continues to lead Sinequa's technology vision and strategy. Together they will transform Sinequa's search platforms into an ecosystem of AI-enabled assistants.

Alexandre Bilger, Sinequa Co-CEO said: "The seismic market shift with large language models has created entirely new work paradigms powered by enterprise search. Sinequa is strongly positioned to capitalize on this shift, and Jean Ferré's deep technical expertise alongside his proven track record in leading teams and growing ecosystems will transform our AI-powered offerings. I welcome his return to Sinequa and look forward to leveraging his experience to expand the Sinequa Assistant ecosystem and drive value for our customers, partners, and other ecosystem participants."

Ferré brings over 25 years of international business management expertise and technical leadership to his role as Co-CEO. He joins Sinequa most recently from Vantiva, where he served as Chief Innovation, Marketing and Strategy Officer. Prior to that, Ferré was Executive Vice-President SBU Digital Services CDO with IN Groupe. Preceding that, he served as General Manager and Vice President at Thales, overseeing R&D and manufacturing and engineering sites across China, India, the US, Australia, and Europe. He also held director positions at The Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft where his last role included the global design of ISV co-sell programs for Azure.

"I am grateful for the trust of Alexandre Bilger and Sinequa's shareholders to appoint me in the Co-CEO role. Sinequa has established a differentiated position in AI-powered enterprise search applied to industry verticals. That level of scalability, security, and relevance is simply unique and is evidenced by the loyalty of Sinequa's customers who are among the leading global innovators in some of the most sophisticated, data-driven industries today. With Sinequa's secure Neural Search at scale, combined with generative AI, our customers are transforming what's possible in knowledge-centric industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, finance, and legal. I am excited to co-lead alongside Alexandre and rejoin Sinequa's amazing talent on this journey," added Jean Ferré, Sinequa Co-CEO.

Over the past few months alone, Sinequa has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2023 Vendor Assessment and has launched a strategic collaboration with Axient LLC (Axient), a systems integrator serving the U.S. civil, commercial, defense, and national security space markets. In addition, it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud by adding its generative AI capabilities to Sinequa's growing list of integrations, so employees can now converse with their content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231130760675/en/

Contacts:

North America

Heather Racicot

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+1 360-632-5616

UK

Jon Burch

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com