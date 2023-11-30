Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: "Hey Maddie. Buy 100 Shares of Tesla!": Tonner One World Embarks on Development of the First-Ever Chat GPT-Powered Virtual Human Interface for Popular Market Trading Platforms

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR)

Tonner One World Holdings, Inc., a trailblazer in financial technology, proudly announces the commencement of development on a groundbreaking Chat GPT-enabled Virtual Human Interface for the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms. This innovative AI will introduce a live, interactive digital human interface, providing users with an unparalleled trading experience that combines conversational voice prompts with seamless execution capabilities.

Termed by some as the "Siri of market trading," this cutting-edge technology aims to redefine how users interact with the MetaTrader systems. The Virtual Human Interface, led by MADDIE-the Generation 1 Digital Human Trading Assistant-will enable users to effortlessly execute stock, forex, and futures trades through interactive voice commands.

In a hypothetical use case, a user could ask MADDIE to list the top moving stocks over the past week and then instruct her to open a market order for a long trade on any tradable security while specifying stop loss and take profit levels, all through natural conversation.

Moreover, MADDIE can send real-time alerts on open positions directly to the user's mobile device via text message. This immediate notification feature enhances user engagement and ensures timely decision-making. Within three months following the platform's release, Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. will introduce a customized trading app, offering users an even more integrated and streamlined experience.

"This development represents a strategic move towards enhancing the user experience in market trading. MADDIE and the Chat GPT-powered Virtual Human Interface will simplify the complexities of trading by offering an intuitive and interactive platform," stated Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. "One of the features that we are sure will excite our shareholders will be the built-in monetization features of the platform, which will include special offers from advertising and marketing partners," she added.

At present, the Generation 1 version of MADDIE will be limited to simple market commands to buy or sell securities and manage open positions, but as MADDIE's machine learning and AI capabilities become more accustomed to the nuanced language present in the world of market trading, she will eventually evolve into a fully working virtual market trading assistant.

Beyond executing trades, this revolutionary technology will empower users with comprehensive market insights. Users can request detailed reports on any market, including but not limited to SEC filings, historical pricing, average daily volume, and a myriad of technical analysis information accessible through Chat GPT. The platform will have several different pricing models, with a free version that will be limited to only one open position at a time. Tonner-One World is also developing a version of MADDIE for institutional firms that will streamline the trading process and eventually deliver machine-learning-enabled trade desk managers that can help firms lower or eliminate the cost of staffing human traders.

Tonner One World remains committed to pushing the boundaries of financial technology, and this latest initiative reaffirms its dedication to innovation and user-centric solutions.

The development of the Chat GPT and Virtual Human Interface is currently underway, with anticipated deployment on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms in the spring of 2024.

For more information on Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. and its groundbreaking projects, please visit tradescorepro.com.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

Email: info@tonnerow.com

