Gridiron Football Hosts First-Ever Girls Flag Football Coaches Conference and Showcase With Vanita Krouch

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Gridiron Football is hosting the first-ever girls flag football coaches conference and showcase tournament in Arizona on Jan. 6, 2024. Gridiron is teaming up with Vanita Krouch, 2023 Quarterback for the U.S. Women's National Flag Team and Offensive Coordinator for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, for this event.

Flag Football Players After a Game Hosted by Gridiron Football

Gridiron Football fosters girls' participation in flag football through league play, training camps and tournaments.

This program is part of a larger initiative by Gridiron to foster girls' participation in flag football through league play, training camps and tournaments.

"Sports play a crucial role in our kids' development, both on and off the field," shares Scott Dillon, CEO of Gridiron Football. "As a father of four (including three daughters), I've seen it firsthand. But unlike their male counterparts, girls haven't had the same access or support when it comes to football. Until now. We're thrilled to help change that, joining arms with trailblazers like Vanita Krouch and young female athletes and their coaches in Arizona."

The day's program begins with a conference for local high school flag football coaches and athletic directors. They'll hear from global sports figures including Vanita Krouch, participate in roundtable discussions, and receive practical support for growing their girls flag football programs.

Following this, Gridiron is hosting a training camp for local elementary and middle school-aged girls featuring interactive skills stations. Open to all experience levels, it offers a fun, safe environment for young girls to experience flag football, some for the first time.

The day culminates with a showcase tournament featuring six high school girls flag football teams, representing some of the best athletes in the state. Playing under the lights, each team will have a chance to compete in the first annual "Arizona Showcase" championship.

"I'm excited to be a part of this event with Gridiron Football," remarks Vanita Krouch, "and share my story and football journey in hopes of inspiring other young girls to follow their dreams."

This event takes place alongside Gridiron's national tournament series, G Series. It's the first and only tournament to include co-ed and girls-only youth flag football and 7v7 football teams, with regional stops leading up to a National Championship at The Star, World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

For more information, visit gridironfb.com.

About Gridiron Football

Gridiron Football is a national leader in youth flag football and 7v7 football. Gridiron brings together professionally trained coaches, officials and league organizers to provide an unrivaled football experience for boys and girls, ages 4-17. From recreational to highly competitive, Gridiron's nationally recognized leagues, camps and tournaments help all young athletes develop on and off the field. To learn more, visit GridironFB.com. Follow us on Facebook @GridironFB and Instagram @PlayGridironFB.

