In addition to exhibiting at this year's Black Hat Europe Conference, Metomic CEO Rich Vibert will host "The SaaS Security Paradox: Balancing Productivity with Data Security" presentation

Metomic, a next generation data security solution for protecting sensitive data in the new era of collaborative SaaS, is exhibiting at the 2023 Black Hat Security Conference in London, December 4 7. As part of Metomic's conference participation, CEO Rich Vibert will host "The SaaS Security Paradox: Balancing Productivity with Data Security" presentation, sharing his insights as a SaaS data security expert.

Industry reports show the average enterprise-sized business uses anywhere from 250 to more than 350 SaaS tools, with new applications being downloaded daily. Many of these platforms are often implemented with little to no oversight by IT professionals or security teams-creating massive data security risks for companies of all sizes. Businesses are in dire need of data security measures that allow them to take full advantage of SaaS applications without exposing vulnerable data.

During his presentation, Vibert will share tactical steps business leaders can take to create safe SaaS environments that enable maximum productivity without jeopardizing sensitive company data.

Where to find Metomic at Black Hat Europe:

Meet Metomic's team in the Exhibition Hall at Booth #444 December 6-7 : Metomic representatives will be on hand to give demos and show how the platform provides full visibility into an organization's network of SaaS applications, allowing security professionals to see what data is being stored, where it is, and who has access to it.

: Metomic representatives will be on hand to give demos and show how the platform provides full visibility into an organization's network of SaaS applications, allowing security professionals to see what data is being stored, where it is, and who has access to it. Attend "The SaaS Security Paradox: Balancing Productivity with Data Security" presentation in Business Hall Theatre B on December 7 at 2:15 p.m.: Metomic CEO Rich Vibert will discuss various measures security leaders can take to ensure a safe SaaS ecosystem that allows workforces of all sizes to take full advantage of SaaS applications without exposing sensitive company data.

In today's hyper-connected, cloud-based SaaS environments, it's incredibly easy for employees to share sensitive company data without even realizing their error. Metomic gives organizations complete visibility and control of their data across collaborative SaaS applications, including Google Apps, Slack, Jira, and Zendesk by connecting to the data layer of these popular work tools. It's the ultimate data security tool built for the future of work.

About Metomic:

Metomic's data security software for SaaS was born out of the frustration of its leaders trying to implement SaaS applications that make businesses more productive but are off limits because of high-risk security concerns. As a next generation security solution focused on cloud-based applications, Metomic gives security teams clear visibility into their organization's SaaS network to manage sensitive data and detect security threats, allowing businesses to take full advantage of their SaaS application network. To learn more visit www.metomic.io.

