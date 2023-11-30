Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 17:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'Our Role Is To Be Translators': The Rise of Financial Heads of Nature - With Commentary From Acre's Ian Povey-Hall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Acre:

In a recent article for Responsible Investor, Acre's Global Director of Sustainable Finance, Ian-Povey Hall, discusses the increase in hiring of professionals with technical knowledge of nature and biodiversity by financial institutions.

"In 18 months, it will be commonplace for banks, insurers and asset managers to have someone focused on nature in sustainability teams."

To read the full article, please click here.

Original Source: Responsible Investor | Written by: Gina Gambetta

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811848/our-role-is-to-be-translators-the-rise-of-financial-heads-of-nature--with-commentary-from-acres-ian-povey-hall

