On 30 November 2023 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 100,000 of its own Ordinary shares to be held in Treasury at an average price of 711.25 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 11,032,798 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 55,348,316 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.