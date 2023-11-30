LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd: LONGi Delivers Technology Solutions to Fight Climate Change and Promote Sustainable Development at COP28

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), a global leader in solar technology, today revealed its plans to champion a clean energy transformation and advance energy equity at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 summit. As world leaders gather for the annual UN Climate Summit, LONGi's activities reinforce the company's leadership in sustainable development through clean energy and its prowess as a global leader in solar innovation and research.

"LONGi is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of COP28 and showcase our initiatives at the most important climate summit since 2015," said Li Zhenguo, LONGi's founder and president. "As an advocate, practitioner, and leader of sustainable development, LONGi hopes to unite all parties - from governments to corporations to media to everyday people - around ways to address climate change by leveraging our respective strengths to tackle this global issue."

The COP28 summit will be the first global stocktake since The Paris Agreement and will be the first formal assessment of progress by countries to meet their agreed-upon targets from 2015. The summit will focus on how countries can significantly reduce emissions, including reducing the production of fossil fuels, expanding renewable energy sources, and increasing investment in climate change-related initiatives.

COP28 marks the fifth year of LONGi's participation in the summit. During this year's event, LONGi will make several high-profile announcements, including an initiative of "Green Power+ Green Hydrogen" to make the world carbon neutral. LONGi will also share examples of how the company is promoting "energy equity" in developing countries and provide insights from groundbreaking solar projects in Saudi Arabia and Qatar that showcase the potential for clean energy transformation in the Middle East.

Another highlight at this year's summit is LONGi's Solar+ Pavilion, a first-of-its-kind activation focused on solar technology that will provide a space to showcase how the company is delivering new technologies and the opportunity that exists with clean-energy solutions. The pavilion will host more than 25 activities, covering a range of topics, including the impact climate change has on special groups like women and children, the transformation of energy-intensive enterprises, the implementation of clean energy programs in underdeveloped countries and regions, and technological innovation in the clean energy space.

"Actions speak louder than words," said Li Zhenguo at the grand opening ceremony of LONGi's Solar+ Pavilion, "and through our presence at COP28, we hope to demonstrate the value and impact solar technology offers as we collectively seek sustainable development practices."

A Timeline of LONGi's Presence at Previous UN Climate Summits

In 2018, LONGi made its first appearance at COP24, where it unveiled its "Solar for Solar" program, promoting clean energy to create clean energy.

In 2019, the company released "China's 2050 Solar Development Outlook" at COP25, highlighting the importance of solar for sustainable development not only in China but across the world.

In 2021, LONGi released its first climate action white paper at COP26.

In 2022, LONGi announced global energy equity at COP27.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

About COP28

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec.12. The Conference is expected to convene more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and other non-state actors. As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first-ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

