Donnerstag, 30.11.2023
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
WKN: A3CTVY | ISIN: GB00BL9YR756 | Ticker-Symbol: 6WS
Tradegate
30.11.23
11:08 Uhr
9,060 Euro
-0,060
-0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 18:38
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westside Wise Podcast: Don Bernards and Matt Paschall Highlight Baker Tilly's DevelUp Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / In an episode of Quest Community Development Corporation's Westside Wise podcast Don Bernards and Matt Paschall join host Ebony Ford for a conversation focused on Baker Tilly's DevelUp program. They share how the initiative seeks to empower and increase underrepresented developers in the commercial real estate industry. Listen now: https://www.questcdc.org/wise/episode/7959edc7/baker-tilly-develup

Learn more about DevelUp.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811901/westside-wise-podcast-don-bernards-and-matt-paschall-highlight-baker-tillys-develup-program

