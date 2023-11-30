Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.: DBMM Group Updates Market on Unprecedented Year With Positives Looking Into 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:DBMM) announced that it has filed its 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 with the Securities & Exchange Commission on November 29, 2023.

In a year that tested the resilience of businesses globally, DBMM looks back at the challenges faced with unwavering determination and stands today with a defined sense of optimism for the future. DBMM has emerged stronger, more adaptive, and poised for success in 2024.

Reggie James, the Founder and Managing Director of Digital Clarity, DBMM's 100% owned operating subsidiary, and the Chief Operating Officer of DBMM said, "The challenges of the past year have tested the mettle of businesses worldwide, but equally represent opportunities for digital marketing and transformation consultancies like ours to help shape sales growth and brand positioning for our clients. The need for digital acceleration, driven by the changing nature of work and increasing reliance on technology, has created unique openings for our B2B offerings.

Our investment in digital solutions reinforces the B2B renaissance as business models, innovation drivers, and clients need to evolve. The opportunity to capture clients in the emerging B2B by adopting SaaS solutions is the Company's business model and provides a competitive advantage. Today, we look ahead with great enthusiasm, confident in our ability to achieve remarkable milestones in 2024."

