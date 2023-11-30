Dave Rooney Speaker: David Anthony Rooney Unveils His Book, 'Journey Through Anxiety: A Troubadour's Tale'

Memoir is a Soul-Stirring Account of Personal Triumph and Resilience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Renowned singer/songwriter David Anthony Rooney, an Emmy Award-winning and Guinness World Record-breaking musician and filmmaker, takes readers on an intimate exploration of his three-decade-long battle with anxiety in his newly released book, "Journey Through Anxiety: A Troubadour's Tale."

Journey Through Anxiety book front cover

Illustration of a man with a guitar on his back walking towards the Las Vegas strip into the sunset.

In this authentic and gripping memoir, Rooney invites readers into the depths of his personal struggles with anxiety, offering a raw and honest account of his journey toward triumph. The book, now available on Amazon, has already garnered acclaim for its genuine portrayal of the human experience.

Rooney, a captivating performer who has held a nightly residency at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for the past decade, uses his platform to shed light on mental health issues. A staunch supporter and speaker on the subject, he brings his insights and experiences to the forefront in "Journey Through Anxiety," aiming to provide positive reinforcement to those grappling with this pervasive affliction.

Readers have hailed the book as "Authentically Inspiring," "Life Changing," and a "Real Human Experience." Rooney's narrative not only chronicles his personal triumph but also serves as a call to arms for those facing similar challenges.

With a reputation for vocal prowess and songwriting excellence, Rooney brings his signature genuine, honest, and humorous touch to the written word. The book stands as a testament to his multifaceted talents, resonating with audiences around the world.

"Journey Through Anxiety: A Troubadour's Tale" is not just a book; it is a beacon of hope and understanding in a world grappling with mental health issues. Rooney's poignant storytelling and uplifting message make this a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and connection.

David Anthony Rooney, an award-winning singer/songwriter originally from Dublin, Ireland, has captivated audiences worldwide with his vocal prowess and songwriting talent since the mid-'90s. Beyond his musical achievements, Rooney is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, a Guinness World Record breaker, and a passionate advocate for mental health. "Journey Through Anxiety: A Troubadour's Tale" marks his debut as an author, bringing a powerful and much-needed message of resilience and triumph in the face of anxiety.

To purchase the book, visit Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Through-Anxiety-Troubadours-Tale/dp/B0CNH26WX2/. For additional information about the author, his speaking, and programs, go to his website at https://daverooneyspeaker.com. Follow Dave on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068690732961, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/daverooneyspeaker, and on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@daverooneyspeaker. For media inquiries, interviews or review copies, please contact Dave Rooney at connect@daverooneyspeaker.

Contact Information

Dave Rooney

Author

connect@daverooneyspeaker.com

SOURCE: Dave Rooney

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811644/david-anthony-rooney-unveils-his-book-journey-through-anxiety-a-troubadours-tale