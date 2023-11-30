AT Research Partners: Newly Patented Nutraceutical May Benefit Long Covid Patients

Natural Serotonin Stimulant Could Enhance Cognitive Function When Impaired by Serotonin Deficiencies

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / A novel approach to naturally stimulating serotonin could assist in addressing Long Covid and enhancing mental acuity. The innovation has been recognized with the issuance of a second patent, augmenting the AT Research Partners portfolio. This Continuation-In-Part (CIP) builds on earlier work by proposing a nutraceutical with potential for addressing serotonin deficiencies linked to Long Covid. These include US Patent No. 11,771,125 and US Patent No. 11,813,363 , respectively.

Recent findings have revealed that Long Covid can lead to serotonin depletion when virions colonize the gastrointestinal tract. The research, conducted at the University of Pennsylvania [ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37848036/] , has also highlighted the role of serotonin in characteristic cognition challenges often associated with Long Covid, as reported by the New York Times last month.

The patent teaches a method of safely stimulating serotonin through the conversion of tryptophan to support mental clarity and can provide natural appetite appeasement. Specifically, the CIP is entitled, "Concentrated Nutritional or Supplemental Compound for Intestinal, Gut-Brain Axis and Neurobiological Homeostasis through Calibrated Absorption Including Neurotransmitter or Any Equilibrating Compound Release to Treat or Mitigate Disease and Co-morbidities, Particularly Obesity and Malnourishment."

Lead inventor Terry Brady remarked, "The pathogenic role in Long Covid, as identified at U-Penn, offers groundbreaking insights. It could even influence our understanding the collapse of prehistoric civilizations, considering that ancient pathogen strains may have had similarly devastating impacts."

The parent patent established a specially engineered and formulated nutraceutical serotonin stimulant capsule called Lactova . In conjunction with Targeted Eating, Lactova has shown promise as a gentle yet effective weight loss strategy in a physician-directed feasibility study. This natural and affordable approach not only aids in weight management but also helps eliminate 'food noise' and thereby contributes to overall well-being.

Dr. Anthony Dellinger, co-inventor, added, "The research from the University of Pennsylvania elegantly underscores the importance of gut-derived serotonin, a crucial neurotransmitter. This hormone is essential for focus and mental acuity, which are often compromised in Long Covid patients. Our patented nutraceutical could help alleviate such symptoms by naturally and safely enhancing serotonin levels."

AT Research Partners is currently seeking a commercial partner to expand the applications of this innovative approach, including weight management and Long Covid treatment.

For more information visit https://atresearchpartners.com and to learn more about Lactova and Targeted Eating visit www.lactova.com .

Caption: Lactova - a newly patented natural serotonin stimulant may help address cognitive challenges posed by Long Covid.

