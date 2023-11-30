Airiam Partners With Cyngular Security to Revolutionize Cloud Incident Response and Cyber Resilience

LEWISBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Airiam, a leader in cybersecurity and resilience solutions, today announced its groundbreaking partnership with Cyngular Security, setting a new industry standard in rapid incident response automation and proactive cybersecurity. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in Airiam and Cyngular Security's joint mission to redefine resilience in the face of increasing cyber threats.

Unprecedented Rapid Response Capability

With Cyngular Security's Cloud Digital Forensics Incident Response (ClouDFIR) automation technology, Airiam elevates its cloud incident response capabilities to respond to threats in mere minutes, a stark contrast to the typical four to eight-hour response times prevalent in the industry. This rapid response is particularly crucial in heavily regulated environments where every minute counts.

Extending Capabilities Beyond Incident Response

Airiam is moving beyond traditional incident response models, focusing on both active and proactive measures. The partnership with Cyngular Security allows Airiam to offer not only comprehensive vulnerability management, including threat penetration testing, tabletop exercises, and attack simulations but also Cloud Incident Response Automation (CIRA). This approach significantly increases the security level, ensuring clients are well-prepared even before an incident occurs.

Premium Offering: Proactive and Preemptive Protection

In its premium offering, Airiam integrates Cyngular Security's ClouDFIR solutions, offering clients an unprecedented level of threat uncovering and investigation alongside readiness and effective response. Unlike standard incident response services that focus on post-incident solutions, Airiam and Cyngular Security aim to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place.

Setting a New Standard in Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Airiam's collaboration with Cyngular Security enables a significant reduction in response time in less than an hour, far surpassing the industry norm of an 8-hour SLA. This enhanced speed is a game-changer for clients, particularly those in sectors where rapid response is critical.

Reframing as a Resilience Company

Embracing its role as a resilience provider, Airiam is committed to helping clients not just recover from cyberattacks but to proactively fortify against them. This strategic shift from a Managed Service Provider (MSP) or Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) to a resilience-focused entity underlines Airiam's commitment to ensuring clients can withstand and quickly recover from cyber incidents.

"With Cyngular Security's ClouDFIR innovative technology, we're not just addressing incidents as they happen; we're actively preventing them and equipping our clients with the tools and strategies to maintain operations in the face of adversity," said Conor Quinlan, CEO of Airiam. "Our goal is to be the resilience partner that companies rely on in today's challenging cyber landscape."

For more information about Cyngular Security and Airiam's services and their partnership, please visit https://airiam.com, or https://cyngular.com

About Airiam

Airiam is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, focused on empowering businesses to withstand and quickly recover from cyber threats. With a commitment to resilience, Airiam offers a range of services from incident response to proactive threat management.

About Cyngular Security

Cyngular Security, a leader in cybersecurity technology, specializes in Cloud Digital Forensics Incident Response (ClouDFIR) automation and proactive threat hunting and investigation for cloud environments. Its innovative solutions enable rapid, real-time responses to emerging cyber threats, focusing on threat investigation, hunting, and mitigation during dwell time. Cyngular Security's approach transforms traditional cybersecurity, equipping businesses to anticipate, report on, respond to, and recover from digital threats more effectively.

