

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in October, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The participation rate was 63.1 percent, shy of expectations for 62.2 percent and down from 62.3 percent in the previous month.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.30, above forecasts for 1.29, which would have been unchanged from October.



