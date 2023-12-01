AM Best will participateat the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Insurance Summit, which is scheduled for 5 December 2023, in Halong City, Vietnam.

Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations, will moderate a CEO panel discussion, titled, "The Future of Insurance in ASEAN: Staying in Pole Position," scheduled for 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (ICT). This session will provide an overview of the key trends in the insurance industry, including tailwinds and headwinds affecting the market and growth opportunities over the next five years. Joining the panel will be Ahmad Noor Azhari Abdul Manaf, president and CEO, Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad; Long Minh Thuy (Tyler), APAC (ex-China, ex-Japan) commercial and partnership senior manager Vietnam and Philippines country head; Rohit Nambiar, CEO, Tune Protect; and Shahrildin Jaya, MD and CEO, Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd (Takaful Brunei).

ASEAN was established in August 1967 and today consists of 10 member states. The ASEAN Insurance Council is the main regional platform for insurance industry participants to share their expertise in various areas of the insurance industry. The 5th annual insurance summit is themed as "ASEAN Insurance Industry's Transformation and Sustainability: Accelerating Ambitions into Actions," and will be held at the Royal Halong Hotel. For more information, please visit the event website.

To arrange a meeting at the conference to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings, please contact Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, at robert.curtis@ambest.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231130813173/en/

Contacts:

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



KaiJun Chan

Market Development Associate

+65 9824 2401

kaijun.chan@ambest.com