Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Grant of Stock Options

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK);(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company announces the granting of 400,000 options total to a director and to an officer of the company exercisable at a price of $1.75 per common share with a term of three years for the officer and five years for the director from the date of the grant. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek's patent pending ZenARMOR technology platform is focused on corrosion protection applications.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed by Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

