

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 2.3 percent on a yearly basis in November after easing 3.3 percent in October.



At 2.30 am ET, final GDP and foreign trade figures are due from Hungary.



At 3.00 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss GDP data for the third quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent sequentially after staying flat in the second quarter.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's HCOB manufacturing PMI is due. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 45.5 in November from 45.1 in October.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI survey results are due. The manufacturing PMI is seen at 45.3 in November, up from 44.9 in October.



At 3.50 am ET, final factory PMI data is due from France. The final reading is seen at 42.6 in November, in line with flash estimate, and down from 42.8 in October.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final manufacturing PMI is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 42.3 in November, as estimated, from 40.8 in October.



At 4.00 am ET, final PMI data is due from euro area. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise, as initially estimated, to 43.8 in November from 43.1 in the previous month.



In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT is set to publish final GDP data. The economy is expected to remain flat in the third quarter.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the index to rise to 46.6 in November from 44.8 a month ago.



