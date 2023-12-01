Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC): Singapore office to strengthen QIC's partnerships across Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has expanded its international presence with a new Singapore office established to support a greater focus on Asian-based institutional investors.

Located in the Marina Bay Financial Centre, the space will serve as a hub to strengthen local partnerships and explore new capital opportunities in the region.

QIC CEO Kylie Rampa said the opening heralded a new chapter in QIC's globalisation and client diversification story.

"QIC's international presence to date has been centred around the OECD markets in which we invest and manage assets, with offices already in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe," Ms Rampa said.

"Establishing a presence in Singapore is a logical next step in QIC's evolution, affording us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to like-minded capital partners across the Asian and Middle East regions.

"These capital partners are sophisticated and active in the Australian private market, where our capabilities in Infrastructure, Private Debt, Real Estate and Natural Capital resonate strongly.

"QIC is well-positioned to facilitate opportunities for investment, particularly those that contribute to the energy transition and nature-based solutions.

"The combination of QIC's track record and government-owned heritage makes us well-placed as a trusted and responsible investment partner."

QIC Executive Director of Client Solutions and Capital Ravi Sriskandarajah said a local distribution team will deepen existing relationships with clients in region.

"This team brings a wealth of local knowledge, experience and language skills, allowing us to work more productively to meet our clients' objectives while exploring new capital opportunities," he said.

"Ryan Choi and Ayako Mitsui are well respected in Korea and Japan respectively, and their critical insights and strong relationships will be an asset to our organisation.

"They will work alongside QIC's longstanding Head of Greater China Vicky Wei, who will continue to lead various relationships when she relocates to Singapore in the new year."

Choi and Mitsui are also joined in Singapore by Shiree Hocking, a 13-year QIC veteran, who brings a strategic focus on relationships and new business opportunities in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

www.qic.com

About QIC

QIC is a trusted investment manager and adviser providing risk adjusted returns for the clients we serve. With more than A$100 billion in funds under management, we have grown into a leading specialist manager in infrastructure, real estate, private debt, private capital, natural capital and liquid assets for c.125 institutional investors internationally.

Our presence spans four continents with assets across global markets and offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, London, San Francisco, New York and Singapore. Our government ownership, global reach, deep sector expertise and market insights equip us to seize opportunities and navigate uncertainty, striving to deliver resilient investment returns.

We create shared value - where our aim to deliver strong investment returns can go hand in hand with creating prosperity for our clients, people and communities. We do this through responsible investing - considering all options and harnessing the power of market forces and megatrends that shape the world we invest in.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290312/QIC__10.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapore-office-to-strengthen-qics-partnerships-across-asia-302003024.html