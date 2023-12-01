Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 09:06
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dstny Reinforces UCaaS Leadership Position on Frost Radar with Exceptional Innovation and Growth

Frost & Sullivan reconfirmed Dstny's position as one of the top leaders in their new 2023 UCaaS Frost Radar report.

BRUSSELS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost Radar provides a comprehensive analysis of the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market. Among over 120 contenders, the report identifies the top leaders in growth and innovation within the sector.

Frost Radar 2023 - European UCaaS


"Dstny ranks among the leaders on Frost Europe UCaaS Radar. Its innovation and growth velocity are driven by its capabilities to help customers advance past the core UCaaS benefits, including operational efficiencies and user productivity enhancement, to transform and optimize their businesses through integration of communications with customer experience (CX) management solutions and key workflows," says Robert Arnold, Industry Director - Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan.

Embracing a strategy of strategic acquisitions and leveraging proprietary technologies, Dstny has crafted a suite of mobile-first UCaaS solutions that cater to the modern workforce's needs. The company's growth is also propelled by significant investments in its UI/UX, evident in the development of solutions like the Dstny Converge FMC, the ConnectMe client and the recently launched Call2Teams Go application.

Reflecting on the company's journey and future direction, Johan Dalstrom, CPO at Dstny, remarks, "Our reinforced position on Frost & Sullivan's Radar validates our commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art communication tools. The continuous recognition as an industry leader inspires us to drive further innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers all over the world."

With an ambitious go to market model and enhanced service offerings, Dstny is positioned for continued success in the UCaaS market.

Download the full report at www.dstny.com

For further information
Christian Hed - CMO Dstny
Email: Christian.hed@dstny.com
Tel: +46707187603

About Dstny
Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3,5 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with products delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288420/Frost_Radar_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-reinforces-ucaas-leadership-position-on-frost-radar-with-exceptional-innovation-and-growth-302002339.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.