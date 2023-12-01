Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 09:36
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

[01.12.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.11.23

IE000JL9SV51

676,570.00

USD

0

6,978,928.53

10.3152

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.11.23

IE000BQ3SE47

5,120,550.00

SEK

0

524,847,102.37

102.4982

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.11.23

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

81,868.11

10.234

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

30.11.23

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

676,741.93

10.1537


© 2023 PR Newswire
