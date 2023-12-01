Bruynzeel Storage Systems: CEO of Bruynzeel shares innovative insights at COP28 in Dubai

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel, shares his views on the need to use space more efficiently in the built environment on stage at COP28 in Dubai. The focus of his speech is to address the crucial importance of using buildings more efficiently, as buildings are currently responsible for nearly 40% of the annual global CO2 emissions¹. His presentation will also address the importance of sustainable manufacturing and how it can be shaped.

Significant CO2 reductions possible

According to his analysis, more efficient layout of existing spaces can lead to an impressive 88% CO2 reduction compared to new construction (over a 20-year usage period). This can be increased even further to 99% with the right materials.

A central theme of his message is addressing the next steps in innovation and evolution in the field of material transition, with a specific focus on hydrogen-produced steel. Collot d'Escury points to its promising potential in further reducing the carbon footprint of buildings.

Bruynzeel plays an active role in the pursuit of sustainable solutions for the built environment, contributing to the global debate on reducing the impact of human activities on the environment, including through participation in COP28.

Presentation Saturday 2 December

The presentation by Bruynzeel's CEO is scheduled for Saturday 2 December 2023 between 10.00 and 10.45 am at the Blue Zone in the ISWA Pavilion in B7 Building 88 followed by a panel discussion with other distinguished speakers. Professor Dr Michael Braungart and Professor Richard Bush, among others, will then share their insights. Topics range from the health of materials to implementing a circular economy when building the new city NEOM (The Line) in Saudi Arabia in 2030. More information on the venue map and participants: COP 28 venue map (unfccc.int)

About COP28

COP28 is the annual climate conference where world leaders, CEOs and experts come together to coordinate global efforts against climate change. This year, the 28th edition of the climate summit will take place in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. The event aims to facilitate important discussions and share innovative solutions for sustainable development. More than 70,000 participants are expected including heads of state, climate scientists, businesses and youth representatives. More information: www.cop28.com

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel Storage Systems, said: "We are pleased to contribute to greater understanding and awareness around the CO2 impact of buildings at this important international meeting. Moreover, with the current problems of materials, staff shortages and building permit issues, using existing spaces more efficiently is much cheaper and faster to achieve than new construction."

Climate neutral

Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in the industry because the company has been climate-neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, GHG protocol²) since 2021, audited and assured by Deloitte. As part of the focus on continuous improvements, energy consumption per product produced was reduced by more than 10% last year. This fits with Bruynzeel's ambition as 'The Footprint Reduction Company' to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in the coming years. Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi³) to achieve 'Net Zero' for Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2045.

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organizations use their space as efficiently and effectively as possible. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2). Its solutions have the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organisations in reducing their carbon footprint.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel Group and became independent in the 1980s. The company operates in the museum, archive, library and office markets, with customers including the Louvre Paris and Abu Dhabi, the Boijmans van Beuningen Depot, the UK government's National Archives and Schiphol Airport. The Netherlands-based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, office, data centres and vertical farming.

In addition to its own 11 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of long-term partners & distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia and Asia. All systems are produced at its factories in the Netherlands and America and with its best-in-class manufacturing process, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems of high quality and design with very short production and delivery times.

Website: www.bruynzeel-storage.com

Footnote¹: https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/building-sector-emissions-hit-record-high-low-carbon-pandemic

Footnote²: https://ghgprotocol.org/sites/default/files/standards/ghg-protocol-revised.pdf

Footnote³: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-actiontable

