

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German technology company, on Friday announced the successful placement of 300 million euros of unsecured, unsubordinated convertible bonds.



The bonds in the denomination of 100,000 euros each will be issued and redeemed at 100 percent of their principal amount with a maturity of seven years.



The bonds will bear interest at a rate of 2 percent a year.



The initial conversion price has been set at 54.99 euros, representing a premium of 30 percent above the reference share price of 42.30 euros.



Bechtle intends to use the net proceeds from the convertible bonds to fund further growth in Germany and abroad and for general corporate purposes.



