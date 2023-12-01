Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
01.12.2023 | 10:18
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Pacific Assets Trust plc

1 December 2023

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Pacific Assets Trust plc (the ''Company') announces the following:

As at 30 November 2023, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 12.5p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 120,958,386. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 120,958,386.

The above figure (120,958,386) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


