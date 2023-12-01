

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices extended losses from the previous session on Friday and were set for a sixth straight week of declines as skepticism mounted over OPEC+ output cuts.



Investors also remained concerned that worsening economic conditions in China will dent fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $80.59 a barrel, with a weaker dollar helping cap the downside. WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $75.72.



The OPEC+ group of petroleum producing nations on Thursday agreed to voluntary output cuts totaling about 2.2 million barrels per day for early next year, following a slump in crude prices and predictions of a renewed surplus next year.



There are concerns that OPEC+ might find it tough to follow through and reduce output, as the output cuts announced are voluntary and not mandatory.



Meanwhile, a private gauge of China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to expansion in November, contrasting with the official index that signaled a contraction.



The dollar slipped while Treasuries held steady as traders weighed Fed rate cut prospects.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken