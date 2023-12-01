

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 04.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is up over 55% at $1.93. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is up over 39% at $1.20. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 34% at $4.24. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is up over 20% at $96.86. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 20% at $10.03. Samsara Inc. (IOT) is up over 19% at $32.85. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 17% at $1.88. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 13% at $22.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is up over 12% at $10.89. Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) is up over 12% at $1.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is up over 11% at $474.01 TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is up over 6% at $1.24.



In the Red



Minim, Inc. (MINM) is down over 37% at $2.81. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 33% at $1.61. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is down over 32% at $5.38. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) is down over 27% at $4.20. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 18% at $3.25. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) is down over 15% at $20.60. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is down over 15% at $1.70. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 11% at $1.01. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is down over 10% at $1.13. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) is down over 9% at $1.22. MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 8% at $6.23. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 7% at $3.24. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is down over 7% at $1.67.



