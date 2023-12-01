

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.3518 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 109.56 against the yen, from early lows of 1.3558 and 109.03, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie climbed to a 3-week high of 1.4728 from an early low of 1.4780.



The loonie edged up to 0.8941 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.8974.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 0.88 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken