

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The Italian economy rebounded somewhat in the third quarter, revised from the flat change estimated initially, the latest data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in the second quarter. The quarterly GDP growth was flat in the flash report published on October 31.



On the expenditure side, final consumption advanced 0.6 percent over the quarter, while gross fixed capital formation, or investments, dropped by 0.1 percent. Exports gained 0.6 percent, while imports declined by 2.0 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy grew 0.1 percent in the September quarter, following a 0.3 percent expansion in the June quarter. In the initial estimate, the change was flat.



