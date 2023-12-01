Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 30 November 2023 625.07 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 616.20 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

01 December 2023