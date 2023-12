LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it has decided to discontinue the STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes Phase III evidence trials for Lokelma. The company said the decision was made due to substantially increased enrolment timelines and low event rates, respectively, which made it prohibitive to deliver study results within a timeframe.



STABILIZE-CKD and DIALIZE-Outcomes trials are part of the CRYSTALIZE evidence programme, which includes clinical and real-world evidence studies researching the potential benefit of Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemia across the cardiorenal spectrum.



Lokelma is an approved drug for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adults, including patients with end-stage kidney disease on chronic haemodialysis.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken