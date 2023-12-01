Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - From 22nd to 30th November, "100 Years of Transformation · Guangzhou and Hong Kong: A Century in Light and Shadow" photography exhibition was held in the Exhibition Gallery of Hong Kong Central Library, sponsored by the Information Office of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Hong Kong Member Association of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and organized by the Guangzhou Daily Newspaper Group and the Hong Kong Members Branch of China Photographers Association.

Taking buildings as a thread, the exhibition spanned a century and crossed two cities, bringing together dozens of photographers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to create more than 280 photos to capture the urban landscapes and changes and the individuality and commonness of Guangzhou and Hong Kong, so the audience can see and understand the shared stories and deep connection between them.

At the beginning of this year, the "Transformation of the Ram City - 100 Buildings in 100 Years" activity was launched in Guangzhou, inviting dozens of photographers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to explore the city, whose works were collected and displayed in the "Transformation of the Ram City" exhibition in Guangzhou. The following Guangzhou-Hong Kong dual-city photo exhibition in Hong Kong not only retained the essence of the Guangzhou exhibition, but also joined hands with more photographers to vividly showcase the "hard connection, soft connection and heart connection" of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area both inside and outside the exhibition.

A century of vicissitude is engraved on buildings. Fung Kwok Ma said, "The landmark of the Ram City has changed from the Five Rams sculpture to today's Canton Tower, and the landmark of Hong Kong has shifted from the Clock Tower of the Hong Kong Railway Station to the International Commerce Centre and the Hong Kong Palace Museum. However, the Lingnan culture and customs shared by the two cities can still be traced in the temples, festivals and architecture." The organizers hope that the public can learn about the reform and opening up, the development of the Greater Bay Area, and the shared bloodline and culture between Guangzhou and Hong Kong through these photos.

