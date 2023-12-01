HanchorBio Inc.: HanchorBio to Present at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology 2023 Annual Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / HanchorBio Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative immuno-biomedicines to treat a wide variety of patients suffering from hard-to-treat solid tumors or hematological malignancies, today announced the acceptance of poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) 2023 Annual Congress, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland and online from December 6-8, 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows. The full abstracts will be made available on the ESMO website on Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 00:05 CET.

Title: An Engineered Ligand-Trap Biologic Targeting the CD47 Signaling Pathway for Cancer Treatment with Superb Efficacy and Safety Profiles

Presenter: Sean Juo, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of HanchorBio

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Presentation Number: #10951

Date and Time: Thursday, 7 December 2023 at 12:00-13:00 CET

Highlights from the Preclinical Data-

Key findings from the preclinical studies of HCB101 targeting the SIRPa- CD47 pathway include:

HCB101 triggered strong phagocytic reactions against tumor cells but not red blood cells;

HCB101 consistently showed excellent efficacy against hematological and solid malignancies in 14 human tumor xenograft models;

Quantitative RNA transcriptional analysis indicated that HCB101 triggered drastic changes in gene expression inside the tumor compared to other competing molecules, suggesting a unique MOA underlying HCB101's superior efficacy;

No adverse reaction was observed in cynomolgus monkey toxicology studies, indicating a good safety profile;

HCB101 is currently being evaluated in a multi-regional, multi-center clinical study (NCT05892718) in the United States and Taiwan.

About HCB101

Discovered through structure-guided protein design which was further supplemented with relevant screening technologies, HCB101 is an engineered extracellular IgV domain of SIRPa fused to the Fc region of IgG4. HCB101 triggers potent phagocytic activity of macrophages by blocking the "do not eat" signal between macrophages and the tumor cells. Based on the extensive in-vitro and in-vivo preclinical data, HCB101 is potentially a much safer and more potent biologic than the anti-CD47 monoclonal antibodies and other SIRPa fusion proteins currently being investigated in clinical trials. Furthermore, quantitative RNA transcriptional analysis indicated that HCB101 triggered distinct gene expression profiles inside the tumor and in the tumor microenvironment compared to other relevant clinical candidates, suggesting that HCB101 might exhibit unique mechanisms of action. With IND clearance from the U.S. FDA and Taiwan FDA, HCB101 is currently being investigated in a multi-regional, multi-center, open-label, dose-finding clinical trial (NCT05892718) of adults with advanced solid tumors or relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and Taiwan. Using HCB101 as the foundation, our multi-functional Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB) platform pipeline includes other immune-modulating molecules targeting both adaptive and innate immunity to provide novel and efficacious treatments to patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers and other debilitating diseases.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on immuno-oncology. The Company is led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical industry veterans with a proven track record of success in biologics discovery and global development to transcend current cancer therapies. Committed to reactivating the immune system to fight against diseases, the proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB) platform enables unique biologics with diverse multi-targeting modalities to unleash both innate and adaptive immunity to overcome the current inadequacies of anti-PD1/L1 therapies. The FBDB platform has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models. By making breakthroughs in multi-functional innovative molecular configurations in R&D and improving the manufacturing process in CMC, HanchorBio develops transformative medicines to address unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit HanchorBio or follow us on LinkedIn

