BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 30 November 2023 were:

198.18p Capital only

198.52p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 10,953 ordinary shares on 30th November 2023, the Company has 79,718,091 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,643,214 shares which are held in Treasury.