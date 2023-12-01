

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) said that Timothy Bedard will join the company this month as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary.



Tim is replacing former Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Alexander Reyes. Reyes is departing the company to pursue other career opportunities.



Most recently, Bedard served as the head of legal for Visa's Value Added Services business where he led a team of lawyers and legal professionals responsible for all legal and regulatory issues related to Visa's Value Added Services. Prior to his Value Added Services role, he served as Visa's chief intellectual property counsel.



Prior to Visa, Bedard spent a decade leading IP strategy across Johnson & Johnson's medical device operating companies. Bedard began his legal career as an IP litigator at Kirkpatrick & Lockhart, now K&L Gates LLP. Prior to law school he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.



