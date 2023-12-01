Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Acquires Entrepreneurs Building in Dayton's Tech Town Campus

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is thrilled to announce it acquired the 714 Monument Street building in Dayton, Ohio. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in both DDC and Dayton's ushering of innovation and economic growth to the heart of the city.

714 Monument Building Dayton, Ohio

Dayton's Tech Town Campus 714 Monument Building was acquired by Navajo Nation-owned Diné Development Corporation (DDC).

As a Navajo Nation-owned corporation, DDC builds upon the innovative legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers as a driving force to advance its clients' missions and the future of the Navajo Nation. DDC is immensely proud to dedicate the 714 Monument Street building to these exceptional individuals' spirit to protect the future of the Navajo People and the world. Innovation also serves as Dayton's lifeblood, boasting a rich history of pioneering figures including Charles Kettering, Edward Deeds, John Patterson, and the famed Wright Brothers. "Innovation is ingrained in our DNA," emphasized Dale Ward, DDC Executive Vice President of Innovation. The entrepreneurs building is located in Dayton's expanding Tech Town campus, holding immense opportunity for continued growth in technology. DDC's acquisition of the building, fueled by Dayton Development Coalition's tax credit and a JobsOhio grant bringing 100 jobs to the city, highlights its unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for its people and communities for the past 20 years. DDC Chief Operating Officer Jackie Murray expressed the company's dedication to bringing jobs and growth to the city. "We firmly believe that this investment is not only worthwhile, but also underscores our dedication to Dayton's future."

"Having a dynamic technology company like Diné Development Corporation in the heart of downtown Dayton is a great win for the region," said Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. "This project will not only grow DDC's presence within the region but will redevelop an underutilized building in downtown Dayton."

With key Department of Defense customers in the Dayton region, including the headquarters of Air Force Material Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and Air Force Institute of Technology, DDC's family of companies plays an instrumental role in supporting the warfighter through the delivery of innovative technology solutions.

"DDC is proud to partner with the City of Dayton and JobsOhio to advance urban renewal and growth in the Dayton community," stated Dan Riggs, DDC Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "We are looking forward to integrating into Tech Town as we continue to provide leading solutions for mission-critical operations."

"We are honored to partner with Dayton Development Coalition to promote growth and opportunity not only for Dayton, Ohio, but also for the Navajo Nation and its People," stated Austin Tsosie, DDC Chief Executive Officer.

Contact

Please contact Jennifer Creamer, DDC Chief of Staff, at jennifer.creamer@ddc-dine.com for DDC and acquisition information. Contact Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw, DDC Director of Marketing, at jocelyn.billy-upshaw@ddc-dine.com for press-related inquiries.

Contact Information

Jennifer Creamer

DDC Chief of Staff

jennifer.creamer@ddc-dine.com

Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw

Director of Marketing

jocelyn.billy-upshaw@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812187/din-development-corporation-acquires-entrepreneurs-building-in-daytons-tech-town-campus