CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Paramount Global are in talks to bundle Paramount+ and Apple TV+ together, resulting in a lesser cost to subscribers. Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from Paramount, which combines live sports, breaking news, and entertainment.
Paramount delivers premium content to audiences across platforms worldwide. It connects with billions of people-through studios, networks, streaming services, live events, merchandise, and more.
Shares of Paramount Global are up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.
