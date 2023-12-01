Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 14:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Jyske Bank (272/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Jyske Bank A/S
(Jyske Bank) published on December 1, 2023. 

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Jyske Bank held on December 1, 2023,
approved an extraordinary dividend of DKK 7.78 per share. The ex-date is
December 4, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return futures in Jyske Bank (JYSK). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1182190
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
