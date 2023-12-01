Anzeige
01.12.2023 | 14:48
ATIC (GUANGZHOU) CO., LTD.: The First GSO Tyre Conformity Assessment Seminar to be Held in Qingdao, Shandong

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since trading and exports to Middle East countries are increasing, due to the appreciation and attention to tyre manufacturers, GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) plans to host the first Gulf GSO Tyre Conformity Assessment Seminar on December 6, 2023, in Qingdao City, Shandong, P.R. China.


As one of the rapid rasing economic entity, Gulf Area (GCC, Gulf Cooperation Council) has strong automobile consumptive ability and huge demand of automotive tyres. From data, tyre market size in Gulf Area exceeded 2.2 Billion USD in 2022, and this number is expected to reach 4 Billion USD in 2028.

As the co-host of the event, ATIC and Zhonglu Huineng are inviting guests from tyre manufacturers, dealers and importers, association, third party laboratories and relevant organizations to join this Seminar and expects technical exchanges between GSO official and relevant organizations.

Time: 14:00 ~ 18:00, Thursday, December 6, 2023
Location: St. Rigis Hotel Qingdao, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, P.R. China
Venue: Astor Hall (3F)

Main Topics:
GSO Conformity Assessment Procedures for Tyres
- by Mr. Mohammed Al-Zahrani, Senior Conformity Engineer, GSO

Global Market Access Solutions for Tyres
- by Mr. Charlie Li, Component Homologation Manager, ATIC

Homologation Testing vs. R&D Testing of Tyres
- by Zhonglu Huineng Laboratory

Conference guests:
This is the first time Gulf GSO official host a conformity seminar activity in China, and we are really hournered to invite GSO officer to be speech maker. We also hope more and more industrial experts and certification proffessions could join the event, communicate with officers and exchange their views.

Contact:
Kevin
ATIC Key Account Manager
Phone: +86 15521092383
Mail: kevin.zhu@atic-cn.com

Entry fee: free of charge. (This is a non-profit event. Hosts will not charge any ticket or registration fees.)

Transportation and accommodation: at your own expenses.

Food: tea break food and drinks.

For host details:
GSO: http://www.gso.gov.sa/
ATIC: https://www.atic-ts.com/

ATIC is UNECE/EU technial service who owns expert designation from six EU authorities. We have helped tyre manufacturers to access to more than thirty countries and regions.

Zhonglu Huineng Laboratory was established on August 31, 2020, and strives to create a "trinity" of vehicle and component test cluster with three functional areas: outdoor comprehensive test site, intelligent network test site and linear performance test area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290397/image_5004137_26413799.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-gso-tyre-conformity-assessment-seminar-to-be-held-in-qingdao-shandong-302003304.html

