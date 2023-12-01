The Edge Group Announces Annual Award Winners

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / The Edge Group, one of the nation's leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, has announced its Annual Award winners. The awards honor both Edge distributor members and preferred vendors for various growth achievements over the past year. In addition, suppliers are recognized for outstanding service levels in different categories. Winners were recognized during the Edge Fall Conference, which took place October 30 - November 1, in Irving, Texas.

EDGE DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS:

The elite 20/20 Award is achieved by growing a minimum of 20% in volume with at least 20% of Edge Group's Preferred Suppliers. Accolades go to Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO).

The "Raising the Bar" award recognizes the Member with the highest sales volume over a 12-month period. The 2023 Top Volume member was Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY).

Growth awards recognize the Edge members that achieved the highest percentage of growth within their market size category. 2023 Recipients include Group One NW, Inc. (Bellevue, WA), SourceIT (Liberty, MO) and Masline Electronics, Inc. (Rochester, NY).

The "MVP award" is given to the Edge member who supported the highest number of Preferred Supplier Programs. Edge's 2023 "Most Valuable Player" was Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO).

Members in the "Million Dollar Club" become a part of this top group by reaching a minimum of $1 million in sales with Edge Preferred Suppliers in a 12-month period.

Joining Edge's Legacy Members, Masline Electronics, Inc. (Rochester, NY) and Systems Distributors, Inc. (Atlanta, GA) were recognized for growing to the next category level.

Edge would like to thank the following Legacy Members for their dedication and commitment to the program:

Agility Engineering & Manufacturing Solutions (St. Paul, MN), Alarm Products Distributors (Roseville, MN), Beach Wire & Cable Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA), Brooklyn Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY), DSG Distributors (Plainview, NY), Electronics Supply Co., Inc. (Kansas City, MO), GoldCom, Inc. (South St. Paul, MN), Lone Star Systems Supply (San Antonio, TX), Masline Electronics, Inc. (Rochester, NY), Noramco Wire and Cable (Coquitlam, BC), Orvac Electronics (Fullerton, CA), QPL Electronic Distributors, Inc. (Billerica, MA), Ralphs Industrial Electronics (Lafayette, LA), Shields Electronics Supply (Knoxville, TN), Synergy Datacom Supply Inc. (Oklahoma City, OK), The Systems Depot (Hickory, NC), Tristate Low Voltage Supply (Brooklyn, NY) and VEC Supply (Charlottesville, VA).

EDGE PREFERRED SUPPLIER AWARDS

The "Raising the Bar" award recognizes the Supplier with the highest sales volume over a 12-month period. Congratulations to Hikvision USA (City of Industry, CA).

Celebrating the suppliers who experienced the greatest growth in a 12-month period, this year's winners were Power Sonic Corporation (Reno, NV), Belden Inc. (Richmond, IN) and Hikvision USA (City of Industry, CA).

Edge members recognized both Innovative Video Technology (Hauppauge, NY) and MG Chemicals (Ontario, Canada) with the "Consider it Done" award. Based upon their superior inventory levels and ability to ship timely, Edge distributors agreed that these suppliers make it easy to do business with.

Congratulations to LKG Industries (Rockford, IL) on receiving this year's "Above and Beyond" award. Edge members identified LKG as the supplier that delivers the most superior customer service.

Klein Tools, Inc. (Lincolnshire, IL), Innovative Video Technology (Hauppauge, NY) and Intellinet Solutions (Oldsmar, FL) were the recipients of this year's "Out of the Box" award. Members recognized these suppliers for delivering the most innovation to their market.

The "Leader of the Pack" award is to recognize the supplier that has the highest number of Edge member companies purchasing from them. The winner was WireXpress (Mount Prospect, IL).

