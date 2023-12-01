Curated Mental Health Elevates Professional Development With Exclusive Presentation on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / By the end of the decade, projections suggest that market growth in psychedelic therapies could approach a $20 billion mark, with approximately $15 billion attributed solely to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). When comparing costs over five years between traditional medication and TMS, the efficacy and cost-benefit of TMS become evident, making it a compelling option that could revolutionize mental health care in the coming years.

"This alone underscores the significant opportunities within the field, especially considering that a considerable portion of eligible patients for these treatments remains unaware or hasn't been informed about this innovative approach yet," said Dr. Karan Narwal, M.D., and Medical and education Director at Beyond Marketing, during his visit to Curated Mental Health last Tuesday (11/28/2023).

In this exclusive presentation, Dr. Narwal, a distinguished figure in the industry, delved into the intricacies of TMS, offering the team a comprehensive understanding of new potential approaches and sharing valuable experiential insights.

Miriam Guetta, Curated's Operations Director, emphasizes, "Continuous education and training for clinical staff regarding progressive psychiatric care are vital to ensure the delivery of quality mental health services, promote patient well-being, and advance the field of psychiatry."

The event, which took place at Curated Mental Health's facilities, aligns with the company's mission to stay at the forefront of mental health advancements and reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge care, always ensuring the team remains updated and connected with the best practices in the field.

