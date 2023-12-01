Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 15:02
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reputation Leaders Ltd: New Study Shows Businesses Expected to Place People Before Planet and Profit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Corporate responsibility is going through a major emphasis shift.

People first

People first
People holding hands in a circle

A new Reputation Leaders survey of 1007 Americans revealed that US citizens are expecting businesses to prioritize the social aspect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

The survey found that two out of five (39%) Americans rank social responsibility as their top ESG priority for business conduct, ahead of good governance (32%) and environmental care (29%) This people-first outlook is further supported by American attitudes to employee treatment. 36% of respondents say their image of an organization is shaped by how its employees are treated.

The recent media uproar about Amazon's drivers doing 14-hour shifts without bathroom breaks is a case in point. Americans believe companies should do more to improve employees' well-being and mental health (36%) and innovate to help society (29%). Americans want companies to do more than avoid harm; they want them to make a positive impact.

Our findings reveal a political divide on what social good is expected from business. Twice as many Democrats (34%) as Republicans (16%) see promoting workplace diversity and inclusion as important. In contrast, Republicans emphasize governance (45%) over social and environment with almost half (49%) wanting companies to do more to fulfill their promises and act with integrity.

There are stark differences in generational values around business social responsibility. People under 35 are vocal about organizations improving employee well-being and mental health (46%) and giving employees more flexible work options (33%). In comparison, people over 55 are less passionate about these issues, with only a quarter (28%) focusing on employee well-being. Instead, this older demographic prioritizes companies doing what they promise to do (57%) and paying their fair share of taxes (49%).

Businesses need to consider these evolving views to build trust with their customers and the public. In today's world, a company's success is increasingly measured not just by its profits, but by its positive impact on society.

Methodology: Reputation Leaders ran a US national online survey during November 2-8, 2023 to explore American perceptions on corporate responsibility (ESG). The survey was conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and over. Download results from https://www.reputationleaders.com/media/esgpriorities2023

Contact Information

Laurence Evans
CEO
laurence.evans@reputationleaders.com
+441342314777

David Evans
Analyst
david.evans@reputationleaders.com

Related Images

People first

People first
People holding hands in a circle

Generational Differences in Social Good Views

Generational Differences in Social Good Views
Generational Differences in Social Good Views from https://www.reputationleaders.com/media/esgpriorities2023/

SOURCE: Reputation Leaders Ltd

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812229/new-study-shows-businesses-expected-to-place-people-before-planet-and-profit

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.