Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Continues Search for CEO as New Geological Report Reveals Promising Results

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI), a leading mining company, today announced that the company has released exciting new findings from a recent geological report, highlighting the potential for significant results and exploration opportunities.

The most current results were derived from 1000 tons tested, reflecting an average of .5 to 1.04 per ton. These exciting findings are from the most recent geological report, highlighting the continuing potential for significant results and exploration opportunities.

Based on the new geological survey, Osceola Gold has identified several areas of interest for concentrated exploration efforts. The company has adopted a methodical approach, focusing on one area at a time to thoroughly assess the potential and determine the most promising prospects. This strategic approach ensures that resources are utilized efficiently and allows for informed strategic planning.

Regarding veins discovered on multiple claims, the geological report has highlighted the presence of veins on many of Osceola Gold's claims. This discovery provides the company with a growing spectrum of opportunities for future exploration and development.

"The identification of multiple veins underscores the potential for continuing long-term growth and positions Osceola Gold as a key player in the mining industry.

We are excited about the progress we have made with our exploration efforts and the potential for significant growth. These findings from the geological report validate our belief in the untapped potential of our claims and reinforce our commitment to responsible resource extraction." stated Tracy Pizzoferato, Interim CEO.

As the Company's search for a CEO continues,

Management remains committed to finding a visionary and experienced leader who can steer the company towards future growth and success. The CEO will play a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction, operational efficiency, investor relations, and talent acquisition.

Osceola Gold encourages qualified candidates who are passionate about the mining industry and possess the necessary skills to lead a dynamic organization to submit their applications for the CEO position. Interested individuals can find more information about the position and the application process on the company's website.

Osceola Gold remains dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainable mining practices. The company aims to strike a balance between profitability and preserving natural resources for future generations.

About Osceola Gold (OSCI):

Osceola Gold is a leading mining company dedicated to responsible resource extraction and sustainable practices. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, Osceola Gold aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders while minimizing its environmental impact. The company operates in accordance with the highest industry standards and is committed to the well-being of its employees, local communities, and the environment.

