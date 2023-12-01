Anzeige
WKN: A3D3BV | ISIN: US45784E1064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.12.23
21:59 Uhr
0,520 US-Dollar
+0,025
+4,97 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.12.2023
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Participation in NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced its participation in NobleCon19, Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, to be held December 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL. Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire, is scheduled to present on Monday, December 4 at 1:30pm Eastern Standard Time and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at https://www.inspirevet.com/investors/news-events/events/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/

Investor Contact
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires
Morgan Wood
Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812035/inspire-veterinary-partners-announces-participation-in-noblecon19--noble-capital-markets-19th-annual-emerging-growth-equity-conference

