Study results support the potential for IAMA-6 as a disease-modifying therapy for drug-resistant epilepsies

IAMA Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for children affected by brain disorders, today announced that it will present a poster titled "Selective NKCC1 Inhibitors for the Treatment of Refractory Epilepsy" at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place December 1-5 in Orlando, FL.

"The altered expression of chloride importer NKCC1, which can lead to an imbalance in brain excitation and inhibition, is implicated in several neurodevelopmental and neurological conditions, including drug-resistant epilepsies like Mesial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (MTLE) and Dravet syndrome," said Annalisa Savardi, Team Leader Neuropharmacology at IAMA Therapeutics. "In the upcoming presentation, preclinical data show that IAMA's lead program IAMA-6, a small molecule targeting NKCC1 for the treatment of autism and epilepsy, effectively reduces epileptic activity in an animal model of MTLE and, in preliminary data, reduces the number of seizures in a model of Dravet syndrome. Importantly, IAMA-6 restores correct inhibition directly in brain preparations from patients with MTLE."

"These exciting preclinical results demonstrate the potential of IAMA-6 for treating drug-resistant epilepsies and signify a step forward for our pipeline of small molecule therapies for CNS disorders," said Andrea P. Malizia, Chief Executive Officer of IAMA Therapeutics. "We look forward to sharing more with the healthcare providers, scientists, advocates, and other industry professionals dedicated to better outcomes for people with epilepsy at AES 2023."

AES 2023 Annual Meeting

Format: Poster Presentation

Poster Title: Selective NKCC1 Inhibitors for the Treatment of Refractory Epilepsy

Poster Session #: 1.275

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM 2:00 PM

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics pushes the boundaries of neuroscience drug discovery to develop new therapeutic opportunities and make a difference in children affected by epilepsy, neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics is developing IAMA-6 for potentially treating drug-resistant epilepsies and autism spectrum disorders, in addition to other chloride modulators targeting neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by cognitive impairment.

