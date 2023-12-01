Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 November 2023, the total number of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each of the Company in issue is 66,381,114, of which 11,032,798 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 55,348,316.

The above figure (55,348,316) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

