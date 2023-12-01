Anzeige
Freitag, 01.12.2023
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
01.12.2023 | 15:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Nordic Fixed Income trading price list - revised fee table

With effect from January 2, 2024 Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Cash (Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq First North Denmark,
Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden) will revise its fee
table adjusted for CPI according to below: 

Basic trading membership*

Fixed fee per month                           890 EUR



Full trading Membership*

Fixed fee per month                           4 450
EUR 



Issuing Auction Membership*

Fixed fee per month                           1 590
EUR 



Electronic Interbank Market*

Fixed fee per month                           3 900
EUR 



*See appendix for description of the different memberships.



All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears and will be
adjusted annually based on CPI. 



Questions and Support

For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg
or Håkan Borgedahl: 
Tel: +46 8 405 60 00
E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com





Appendix

Sweden:

Basic - All markets (excluding Electronic Interbank market)

Electronic Interbank Market - Primary dealers of the Swedish National Debt
office 



Denmark:

Basic - Access to Danish Cash Bond Market and First North Bond Market

Full - All Markets

Issuing - Issuers



Finland:

Basic - All available markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1182205
