Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Nordic Fixed Income trading price list - revised fee table

With effect from January 2, 2024 Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Cash (Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq First North Denmark, Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden) will revise its fee table adjusted for CPI according to below: Basic trading membership* Fixed fee per month 890 EUR Full trading Membership* Fixed fee per month 4 450 EUR Issuing Auction Membership* Fixed fee per month 1 590 EUR Electronic Interbank Market* Fixed fee per month 3 900 EUR *See appendix for description of the different memberships. All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears and will be adjusted annually based on CPI. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg or Håkan Borgedahl: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Appendix Sweden: Basic - All markets (excluding Electronic Interbank market) Electronic Interbank Market - Primary dealers of the Swedish National Debt office Denmark: Basic - Access to Danish Cash Bond Market and First North Bond Market Full - All Markets Issuing - Issuers Finland: Basic - All available markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1182205